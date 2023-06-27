Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.50

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $42.77, with a volume of 27584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATLC shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Atlanticus from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a market cap of $608.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanticus

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 10.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $73,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $141,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 24.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Atlanticus by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Further Reading

