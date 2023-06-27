AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Cut by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707,074 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

