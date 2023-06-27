Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $378.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.89.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

