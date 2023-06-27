Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 160 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.81.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $452.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $465.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.