Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 701 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.3 %

TTD opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.53, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $78.60.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 473,447 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $28,534,650.69. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,382,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,499 shares of company stock valued at $34,214,581 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

