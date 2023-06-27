Atticus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Greenfield FTC Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 56,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $180.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

