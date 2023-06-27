Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Raised by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $215.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,894. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

