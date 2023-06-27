AutoNation (NYSE:AN) versus Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Head-To-Head Analysis

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) and Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AutoNation and Imperial Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoNation $26.99 billion 0.26 $1.38 billion $24.58 6.31 Imperial Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Logistics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoNation 2 1 4 0 2.29 Imperial Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AutoNation and Imperial Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

AutoNation currently has a consensus price target of $153.14, suggesting a potential downside of 1.31%. Given AutoNation’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AutoNation is more favorable than Imperial Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of AutoNation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of AutoNation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AutoNation and Imperial Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoNation 4.90% 61.01% 13.48% Imperial Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AutoNation beats Imperial Logistics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. It owns and operates 343 new vehicle franchises from 247 stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region, as well as 55 AutoNation-branded collision centers, 13 AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, 4 AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and 3 parts distribution centers. AutoNation, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Imperial Logistics

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services. The company also operates as the lead logistics provider. It serves primarily healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Logistics Limited in December 2018. The company is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa. As of March 14, 2022, Imperial Logistics Limited operates as a subsidiary of DP World Limited.

