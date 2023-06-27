Azul Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,270 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 105% compared to the average daily volume of 2,575 put options.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. 588,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,977. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $862.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Azul will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Azul by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Azul by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 296.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,384,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,040,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 775,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZUL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

