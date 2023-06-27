BakeryToken (BAKE) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One BakeryToken token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. BakeryToken has a market cap of $840,562.96 and $4.79 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BakeryToken is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,516 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies and tokens in a decentralized and secure manner. It offers a range of features, such as liquidity pools, yield farming, and staking, that incentivize network participation and contribution.The platform is named after its native token, BAKE, which is used to enable various features and services within the BakerySwap ecosystem. BAKE is also used to incentivize network participants to provide liquidity to the platform, stake their tokens, and participate in governance decisions.Overall, BakerySwap provides a user-friendly and decentralized platform for trading cryptocurrencies and tokens, while providing incentives for network participation and contribution through its native token, BAKE.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BakeryToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BakeryToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

