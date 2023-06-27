BancFirst Co. (BANF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on July 17th

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

BancFirst Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BANF opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.06. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 31.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 700 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,300.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $368,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $492,106 in the last three months. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,615,000 after acquiring an additional 47,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,840,000 after buying an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,626,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,622,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

