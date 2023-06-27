Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.56.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

