Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. On average, analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 million, a PE ratio of 2.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 124.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at $194,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Stories

