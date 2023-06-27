Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.19

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 347851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLCO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.41 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $759,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.