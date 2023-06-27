Beldex (BDX) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $274.34 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.20 or 0.06128593 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00042702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030641 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,154,891 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,554,891 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

