Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,522 ($32.07) to GBX 2,727 ($34.67) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,620 ($33.31) to GBX 2,670 ($33.95) in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,250 ($28.61) to GBX 2,330 ($29.62) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $26.73 on Friday. Bellway has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $26.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.