B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 31st

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

B&G Foods has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 65.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

