Biconomy (BICO) Market Capitalization Hits $144.40 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Biconomy token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $144.40 million and $1.74 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Biconomy Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,968,921 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

