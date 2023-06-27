BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $378.36 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 6% higher against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $378.36 million and approximately $463,703.03 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $30,466.93 or 1.00041315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019020 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013848 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,342.42514077 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $457,734.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

