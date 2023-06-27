Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Stock Up 1.1 %
BX stock opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,013,930 shares of company stock worth $16,922,108 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
