BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ZWU traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.83. The company had a trading volume of 129,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,732. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of C$10.62 and a 1 year high of C$13.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.42.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.