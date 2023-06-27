BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ZWH)

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

ZWH traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.25. 11,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.80. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of C$19.75 and a 1-year high of C$23.05.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.