Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Boston Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Boston Properties has a payout ratio of 185.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Boston Properties stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $94.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $857,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,628,000 after purchasing an additional 528,634 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,377,000 after acquiring an additional 77,527 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BXP. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

