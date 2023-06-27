Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BRE stock opened at C$14.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.64 million, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.20. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$15.15.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.99 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.