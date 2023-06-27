Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $821.77. 289,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $724.11 and a 200-day moving average of $640.96. The stock has a market cap of $339.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

