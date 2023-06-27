Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 4.7% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

AVGO traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $822.45. 274,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $724.11 and a 200 day moving average of $640.96. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

