Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target at $105.57

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.57.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $85.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.92. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $91.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.