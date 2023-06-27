Brokerages Set Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Target Price at $102.70

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BX opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,013,930 shares of company stock worth $16,922,108 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.