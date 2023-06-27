Brokerages Set Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Target Price at $102.70

Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.70.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.
Blackstone Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE BX opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,013,930 shares of company stock worth $16,922,108 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
