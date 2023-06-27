Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $102.25

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brunswick Trading Up 2.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $63.42 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.