Brokerages Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Target Price at $2,039.89

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,066.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $2,031.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,022.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,726.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,233.61 and a 52-week high of $2,139.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.98 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

