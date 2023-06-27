Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Target Price at $244.21

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $234.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.03.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

