BRP Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

DOO opened at C$104.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$101.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.27. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$76.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.36 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.35 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 491.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 13.4405229 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.60.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

