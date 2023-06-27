BRP Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
BRP Stock Performance
DOO opened at C$104.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$101.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.27. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$76.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.
BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.36 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.35 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 491.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 13.4405229 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.
