Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires 4,762 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

