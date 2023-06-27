Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 304,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $325.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $333.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

