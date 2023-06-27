Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 487 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

DE stock opened at $410.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

