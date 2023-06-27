Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Takes $262,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,136 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $111.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average is $119.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $154.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.10.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

