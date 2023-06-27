BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.04

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.04 and last traded at $70.04, with a volume of 160165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

