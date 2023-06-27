Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

