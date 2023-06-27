Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0552 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ TDSD traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. 24,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,839. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a market cap of $139.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.51. Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF (TDSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 13% from peak to trough.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 13 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.