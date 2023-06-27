Caledonia Investments plc (CLDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 49.20 ($0.63) per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

Shares of CLDN opened at GBX 3,206.93 ($40.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,487.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,519.39. Caledonia Investments has a one year low of GBX 3,015 ($38.33) and a one year high of GBX 4,065 ($51.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider Mathew Masters sold 4,662 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,455 ($43.93), for a total transaction of £161,072.10 ($204,796.06). 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

