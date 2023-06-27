Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stake Lifted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for about 1.4% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Cameco worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,843,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cameco by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cameco by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,412 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

