Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.20.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 330,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
