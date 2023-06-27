Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CANF opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,284.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 330,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

