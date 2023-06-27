Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Pod Point Group (LON:PODP)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.76% from the company’s previous close.

Pod Point Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of LON PODP traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 68 ($0.86). 128,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,597. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.37. Pod Point Group has a twelve month low of GBX 46 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 173 ($2.20).

About Pod Point Group

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It provides EV charging infrastructure; and charge point installation for home, workplace, public destination, and public en-route places.

