Capital Power Co. (CPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of Capital Power stock traded down C$0.04 on Tuesday, reaching C$42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$40.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 4.5078864 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.10.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

