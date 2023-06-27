Cardinal Energy Ltd. (CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 14th

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE CJ opened at C$6.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$9.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.19.

Cardinal Energy last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$134.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.60 million. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.7293844 earnings per share for the current year.

BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

