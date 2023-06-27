CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Declares Dividend of $0.18

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of CCLDO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.23. 3,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.69.
CareCloud Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on CareCloud from StockNews.com
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.