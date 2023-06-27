Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NYSE CUK opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $861,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 304.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 129,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 97,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Articles

