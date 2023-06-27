Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.77 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
NYSE:CUK opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
Read More
