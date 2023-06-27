Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.77 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 850 ($10.81) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CUK opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.