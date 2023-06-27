Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 608,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 580,240 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $14.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 202,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.