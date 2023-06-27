ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano Sells 10,000 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,446,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $74,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.

CHPT traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. 10,763,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,921,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.68.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 178,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ChargePoint by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,472,000 after acquiring an additional 133,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 153,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ChargePoint by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

